Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
3 people transported to hospital following 2-vehicle accident in Grafton
Mobile sports betting revenue in West Virginia tops $1M in September
Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints
UPDATE: Felony charge dropped against Fairmont State SGA president
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
3 people transported to hospital following 2-vehicle accident in Grafton
Top Stories
UPDATE: Felony charge dropped against Fairmont State SGA president
Governor Justice announces special overnight rates for veterans at state parks and forests during Veterans Appreciation weeks
Crews respond to a house fire in Meadowbrook
UHC support group helps people affected by breast cancer heal
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
2019 Trick-or-Treat times for north central West Virginia
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Jennings Randolph Elementary
Snowbird visits Flemington Elementary School
Snowbird visits East Dale Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
A Salute to Our Troops
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
bed bath & beyond
Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Felony charge dropped against Fairmont State SGA president
3 people transported to hospital following 2-vehicle accident in Grafton
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
Inmate killed at Huttonsville Correctional Center in Randolph County
Bed Bath & Beyond pulls pumpkins over blackface complaints
Weather
Morgantown Walmart holds grand re-opening after store remodel
The Health Plan President and CEO announces plan to step down
Governor Justice announces special overnight rates for veterans at state parks and forests during Veterans Appreciation weeks
2 men from out of state arrested in Star City on drug charges