Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
37°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
W.Va. officers seize exotic pets from shop accused of cruelty
With funeral costs on the rise, what happens if you can’t pay?
Victim uses battle axe to fend off home invader
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Judge dismisses lawsuit against Diocese Wheeling-Charleston
Top Stories
Senator Manchin renews calls for hearings on Clarksburg VA deaths
Clarksburg League for Service presents ‘Woman of Enduring Spirit’ Award
Upshur County teacher recognized nationally for dedication to students
Community forum in Marion County discuss solutions to drug epidemic
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Salute Our Troops Photos
CMA Awards
2019 Trick-or-Treat times for north central West Virginia
Home for the Holidays
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Jennings Randolph Elementary
Snowbird visits Flemington Elementary School
Snowbird visits East Dale Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
ben
Ben & Jerry’s sued over ‘happy cow’ characterization
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News