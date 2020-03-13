Skip to content
beverly avenue
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
UPDATE: WV Gov. Justice & WVU Medicine to make ‘major announcement’ Friday about Fairmont Regional Medical Center
Monongalia Co. schools to dismiss all students 2 hours early Friday
WATCH LIVE: Justice Administration holding briefing on COVID-19 response at WV State Capitol
Video
West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled
Will the new Bachelorette be in “almost heaven” with this Morgantown contestant?
WVU economics professor says long-term impact of sporting events being shut down by COVID-19 concerns could be “substantial” & “uncertain”
Former WVU professor pleads guilty to federal fraud charge involving Chinese government