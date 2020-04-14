Skip to content
bi county nutrition
Bi-County Nutrition delivers meals to elderly and homebound residents during pandemic
Trending Stories
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 54 new cases of COVID-19 in WV & state’s 10th death; most new cases from Wayne Co. nursing home
UPDATE: 2 coal miners hurt at Taylor County mine suffered non-life threatening injuries
Marion County woman cited for violating Gov. Justice’s COVID-19 ‘hotspot’ order
WV Gov. Justice says state cuts won’t be necessary during COVID-19 update
Longview Power files for Chapter 11, blames COVID-19, cheap gas prices and warm winter
W.Va. State Treasurer urging residents to look into unclaimed property during COVID-19 pandemic
2019-2020 Grads – Monongalia
Morgantown woman charged for violating governor’s executive order, police say
Weather
Fairmont State University announces new online master’s program
