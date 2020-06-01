Skip to content
Mannington names new chief of police with community support
Massage parlors and spas begin reopening process; focus on adhering to safety guidelines
Third lawsuit filed in case of suspicious death of veterans
Gov. Justice awards $7.4 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia
Top Stories
Mannington names new chief of police with community support
Top Stories
Massage parlors and spas begin reopening process; focus on adhering to safety guidelines
Third lawsuit filed in case of suspicious death of veterans
Gov. Justice awards $7.4 million in Transportation Alternatives and Recreational Trails Program grants across West Virginia
West Virginia U.S. Attorneys and FBI release statement to warn those who are inciting violence and crime will face federal charges
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia holding fundraiser to grant local kid’s wish in waiting
Fairmont Farmers Market is back for the summer
New axe throwing shop opens in Morgantown Mall
BLM
West Virginia politicians, organizations release statements in response to death of George Floyd
Pres. Trump threatens to deploy military if states don’t stop violent protests
Trending Stories
West Virginia U.S. Attorneys and FBI release statement to warn those who are inciting violence and crime will face federal charges
Two individuals charged during Mon Metro Drug Task Force drug raid
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 11 new COVID-19 cases, death of Preston County resident in Monday evening report
Man charged in Morgantown after sexually abusing woman in parking lot, deputies say
Fairmont protests continue into Sunday
Gallery
1 person has been flown to the hospital after an motorcycle accident in Jane Lew
Mannington names new chief of police with community support
Weston man facing kidnapping, robbery charge in Harrison County
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
2 Clarksburg residents arrested after police find gun, drugs inside home