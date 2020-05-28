Bonnie woodrum

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
How the Clarksburg Mission is coping with COVID: Recovery during the pandemic
Video
Buckhannon ice cream shop is donating to area senior homes
Video
West Virginia is one of the least hit states by unemployment claims
Video
West Virginia National Guard releases video with workplace best practices
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Buckhannon ice cream shop is donating to area senior homes
Video
Top Stories
West Virginia is one of the least hit states by unemployment claims
Video
West Virginia National Guard releases video with workplace best practices
Video
Road Patrol: Aurora Pike repaving causes concerns among residents
Video
WVU to produce thousands of swabs for COVID-19 testing
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Open for Business
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Make-A-Wish Foundation of Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia holding fundraiser to grant local kid’s wish in waiting
Video
Fairmont Farmers Market is back for the summer
New axe throwing shop opens in Morgantown Mall
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
Bonnie woodrum
Free community COVID-19 testing planned for Saturday in Randolph County
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: DHHR announces 29 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia in Thursday evening report
Wetzel Co. man arrested in Shinnston on drug charge says he was trying to make money during COVID-19 pandemic
Doddridge County woman accused of shooting at her ex-boyfriend
WV Gov. Justice continues focus on Huttonsville outbreak, orders testing in all state prisons
Video
West Virginia hunters harvest 11,314 turkeys during spring 2020 season
Restaurant Road Trip: EbO’s LLC
Video
A.G. Morrisey warning consumers about text message scam related to coronavirus
Video
Contact Us
Man charged for allegedly kidnapping Huntington woman and taking her to Webster County, troopers say
Woman charged after deputies find marijuana, loaded gun during hit and run investigation in Fairmont