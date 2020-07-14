Boy Scout Jamboree

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Fairmont City Council adopts new ordinance for special needs playground
Video
‘Morgantown Healthy Streets’ pilot program seeks to get residents more active
WVU Medicine Children’s receives grant to improve lifestyles
Video
Alderson Broaddus graduates first group of extended learning students
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Fairmont City Council adopts new ordinance for special needs playground
Video
Top Stories
‘Morgantown Healthy Streets’ pilot program seeks to get residents more active
WVU Medicine Children’s receives grant to improve lifestyles
Video
Alderson Broaddus graduates first group of extended learning students
Video
Morgantown local businesses stay the course as COVID-19 cases spike
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Severe Weather Special
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Community
Clear the Shelters
Open for Business
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
WVU Medicine Children’s Topping Out Ceremony
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
Medical marijuana business is looking to expand into North Central West Virginia
Video
Main Street Fairmont holds first Hometown Saturdays event
Video
Filing period has begun in the city of Fairmont for upcoming election
Video
Healthcare Hero: Dr. Carl Shrader, WVU Medicine and Sundale Nursing Home
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Win Free Groceries for a Year
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 Primary
Search
Search
Search
Boy Scout Jamboree
2021 National Boy Scout Jamboree postponed due to COVID-19 concerns
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Covenant Church releases statement on July 12 event
Video
UPDATE: Woman pleads guilty to 7 counts of murder in Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center deaths
Video
DHHR confirms 91 new cases of COVID-19 in Tuesday evening report
WVU announces outlines to employee expectations for safely returning to on-campus work
Fairmont pizza restaurant closing temporarily after coronavirus exposure
Video
Texas man arrested after causing damage to Yann’s Hot Dog Stand and Union Mission in Fairmont
‘Morgantown Healthy Streets’ pilot program seeks to get residents more active
Morgantown City Council approves emergency ordinance focusing on mask violations and outbreak guidelines for businesses
Video
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 54 new cases of COVID-19 and an additional death in Monday evening report
Lewis County grand jury releases indictments for July 2020 term of court