brett sears
Buckhannon-Upshur’s Brett Sears wins Coverage of the Week for Week 3
Trending Stories
1 in custody, 1 still at large after pursuit in Taylor County
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking to shutdown of Bridgeport concrete contractor
Braxton County woman admits to methamphetamine distribution
Harrison County man sentenced on two counts of sexual abuse
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Weather
UPDATE: Buckhannon man no longer considered missing
West Virginia man caught with $25K of heroin sues over seizure of home
Morgantown Police arrest Michigan fugitive
Police: Owner blows up house in apparent suicide on his daughter’s wedding day