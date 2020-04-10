Skip to content
Bruceton Mills Sidewalk Project
WV Gov. Jim Justice adds 4 more ‘hotspot’ counties, announces ‘hero’ bonus funding during Friday’s COVID-19 briefing
Video
UPDATE: Clarksburg Police Department identifies body found along River Road
Video
UPDATE: DHHR confirms 38 new cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, bringing statewide total to 574
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Coronavirus in north central West Virginia: a running total
Upshur County police chase ends with man rolling vehicle
When will I get my stimulus check? Payments expected to start next week
Video
Clarksburg Police investigating missing person situation
Mother and son die from coronavirus 1 week apart
Video
Senators Capito and Manchin announce $66M in funding for college students impacted by COVID-19