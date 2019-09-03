Busy Bee & Honeybees

Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
West Virginia physician sentenced for illegal opioid distribution to patients
Top Stories
‘Hello Gorgeous’ program helps cancer patients feel beautiful
Secretary of State Warner encourages students to register to vote
Star City EMS sends crew to support Hurricane Dorian response
Momma Leah’s Goods opens shop in downtown Clarksburg
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
West Virginia physician sentenced for illegal opioid distribution to patients
Top Stories
‘Hello Gorgeous’ program helps cancer patients feel beautiful
Secretary of State Warner encourages students to register to vote
Star City EMS sends crew to support Hurricane Dorian response
Momma Leah’s Goods opens shop in downtown Clarksburg
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Cats vs. Dogs – Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Watch
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Busy Bee & Honeybees
East Fairmont HS Busy Bee Band & Honeybees prepare for 50th anniversary
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Calhoun County man arrested after holding multiple people at gunpoint in Webster Co. trailer, troopers say
Man in custody in Randolph County after allegedly shaking infant
Clarksburg woman arrested after police find meth, gun during traffic stop
Michigan man in custody after dropping bag with drugs during foot chase in Fairmont, police say
Westover man arrested in Nutter Fort after shots fired incident
Preston County man arrested after police pursuit involving ATV, Saturday
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
2 missing children reported in Elkins
Morgantown man accused of firing gun near vehicle
Harrison County man in custody after multi-county motorcycle pursuit Saturday