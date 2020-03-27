cab drivers

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
56°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center announced closure of outpatient clinics
Mountaineer Food Bank teams up with the Army National Guard to continue food distribution
Video
According to the WV DHHR, 20 new cases have been confirmed; raising positive total to 96
Video
Taxi drivers continuing to work during coronavirus outbreak; some having to provide own cleaning supplies
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center announced closure of outpatient clinics
Top Stories
Mountaineer Food Bank teams up with the Army National Guard to continue food distribution
Video
StormTracker Science: Exploding Lunch Bag!
According to the WV DHHR, 20 new cases have been confirmed; raising positive total to 96
Video
Taxi drivers continuing to work during coronavirus outbreak; some having to provide own cleaning supplies
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Top Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
Top Stories
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
cab drivers
Taxi drivers continuing to work during coronavirus outbreak; some having to provide own cleaning supplies
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
According to the WV DHHR, 20 new cases have been confirmed; raising positive total to 96
Video
WATCH: WV Gov. Justice and state officials provide Friday coronavirus update
Video
WVU announces online map for COVID-19 testing sites in the state
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
UPDATE: West Virginia’s supposed first coronavirus death misreported by nursing home; still no deaths
Video
FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Sundale Nursing Home receives 20 positive COVID-19 results between residents and staff
Video
UPDATE: Name of suspect released in officer-involved shooting in Elkins
Video
Police pursuit in Fairmont ends with man being charged for possession with intent
Marion County has first confirmed case of COVID-19
Video
WATCH: WV Gov. Justice holds latest Coronavirus briefing Tuesday
Video