Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Randolph County school staff attend Handle With Care Conference in Elkins
UPDATE: Judge denies deferred prosecution agreements against indicted magistrates from Lewis, Gilmer counties
WVU student in critical condition after accidental fall at fraternity house
West Virginia senators make donation to local airport
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Randolph County school staff attend Handle With Care Conference in Elkins
Top Stories
UPDATE: Judge denies deferred prosecution agreements against indicted magistrates from Lewis, Gilmer counties
WVU student in critical condition after accidental fall at fraternity house
West Virginia senators make donation to local airport
Marion County grand jury finishes day 1 of October 2019 term
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Parkersburg
Top Stories
Snowbird visits Coalton Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Bonnie Belle’s Tailgate Giveaway
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Canada
Parents suing Fortnite for being as ‘addictive as cocaine’
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
WVU student in critical condition after accidental fall at fraternity house
Morgantown man in custody after running off with children after trial, police say
Gilmer County man arrested in Bridgeport after police alledgly find drugs during traffic stop
Person of interest identified in suspicious deaths investigation at Clarksburg VA Medical Center
WVU student accused of assaulting Morgantown police officer
Marion County grand jury finishes day 1 of October 2019 term
WVDOH announces closures for I-79, I-68
3 people facing drug charges following Randolph County traffic stop
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
Marion County woman finds out she has Celiac disease through ancestry test