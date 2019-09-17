Skip to content
Chief Perkins
Fairmont State takes part in Fire Safety Week
Marion County woman accused of locking child in room faces child neglect charge
Former West Virginia University football player sentenced after pleading guilty to sex charges in Georgia
Attorney General Morrisey files lawsuit seeking to shutdown of Bridgeport concrete contractor
1 in custody, 1 still at large after pursuit in Taylor County
WV wears maroon for Alex Miller Tuesday
Summer-like September: Is this normal?
High schoolers attend opioid awareness summit
East Fairmont’s Class of 1969 presents donation to Operation Welcome Home
New information on VA deaths at Clarksburg Medical Center
68 immigrants become U.S. citizens in West Virginia