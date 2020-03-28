Skip to content
Top Stories
WVU offers personal finance tips during coronavirus pandemic
West Virginia DOH sees increase in littering during coronavirus outbreak
RI State Police, National Guard set up checkpoint to stop, log travelers from NY
Republic Services issues new guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic
Republic Services issues new guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic
West Virginia American Water to continue planned infrastructure projects; requests customers maintain distance from workers
WATCH: Elkins police officer shot in the line of duty returns home
child nutrition
Most WV counties switch to long-term feeding plans for students
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
RI State Police, National Guard set up checkpoint to stop, log travelers from NY
Stimulus Check Calculator: How much money will you get?
Police pursuit in Fairmont ends with man being charged for possession with intent
Republic Services issues new guidelines due to COVID-19 pandemic
According to the WV DHHR, 20 new cases have been confirmed; raising positive total to 96
WVU announces online map for COVID-19 testing sites in the state
Mon Health team develops ventilator improvements and face shield plans
Former Kmart location in Clarksburg to be demolished; Kroger to take its place
West Virginia American Water to continue planned infrastructure projects; requests customers maintain distance from workers