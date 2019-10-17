Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
West Virginia is afraid of clowns
12 News Zip Trip: Buckhannon, WV 26201
Glenville State College holds Conversation Day to prepare for its future
ROAD PATROL: Suncrest Neighborhood
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
West Virginia is afraid of clowns
Top Stories
Glenville State College holds Conversation Day to prepare for its future
ROAD PATROL: Suncrest Neighborhood
Addiction conference looks to end stigmas
Forestry conference discusses health and preservation of WV forests
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Snowbird visits East Dale Elementary School
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Parkersburg
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
conversation
Glenville State College holds Conversation Day to prepare for its future
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Exotic Pets: Sugar Gliders
Company will pay you $1,000 to watch 30 Disney movies in 30 days
Utah agencies continue to search for missing West Virginia hunter
First snowfall of the season hits Snowshoe
ROAD PATROL: Suncrest Neighborhood
Buckhannon pair indicted on federal meth and counterfeiting charges
Morgantown man accused of shooting girlfriend
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
West Virginia is afraid of clowns
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast