Live Now
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: WV Gov. Jim Justice sets COVID-19 briefing for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday
covid-19 death
DHHR confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in West Virginia
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
WV Gov. Jim Justice announces additional positives in prison system, unemployment issue resolution, discount at state parks
Video
Woman charged after letting stranger take children to the park without proper clothing in adverse weather conditions
DHHR confirms 31 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death in West Virginia
Man charged after allegedly breaking Tunnelton home, assaulting resident
Clarksburg man pulls pink camo handgun on woman while picking up 2-month-old child, deputies say
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Virginia family out for ride finds nearly $1 million in road
West Virginia DMV announces modifications to resume services
Video
WV Gov. Justice announces first inmate COVID-19 case, online shopping for EBT users, nursing home testing results
Video
Morgantown man charged with manslaughter; accused of shooting step-daughter in April
Video