danny spiker
Missouri man charged after minor discloses alleged sexual abuse in Preston County after miscarriage
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Monongalia County officials release additional safety orders for residents and businesses
Body of missing Gilmer County man found near Glenville Utility Waste Plant
Man in custody after alleged shooting in Clarksburg on Monday night
Video
Harrison-Clarksburg Board of Health, Harrison County Commission adopt additional restrictions amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
DHHR confirms 67 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va., bringing statewide total to 412
Gov. Justice touts unemployment claim improvements during Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing
Video
Marley Washenitz hosts virtual basketball training sessions
Video
Masontown man in custody for admitting to sexually abusing minor after threatening suicide
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
UPDATE: Monongalia County Commission proposes changes to COVID-19-driven alcohol ordinance