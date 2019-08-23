Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
LA realtor accused of using open houses to rob celebrities like Usher, Adam Lambert
Top Stories
Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge
Accident on Rt. 50 in Grafton sends 1 to hospital
Man sentenced for Listravia Avenue shooting in Morgantown
Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort hosting 2019 mountain bike world cup finals
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge
Top Stories
Accident on Rt. 50 in Grafton sends 1 to hospital
Man sentenced for Listravia Avenue shooting in Morgantown
Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort hosting 2019 mountain bike world cup finals
Tractor trailer accident in Barbour County results in fuel spill
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Cats vs. Dogs – Cutest Pet Photo Contest
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
domestic battery
Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
LA realtor accused of using open houses to rob celebrities like Usher, Adam Lambert
Suspended WVU women’s basketball player faces domestic battery charge
Man sentenced for Listravia Avenue shooting in Morgantown
Tractor trailer accident in Barbour County results in fuel spill
Disease found in white-tailed deer in West Virginia
Clarksburg Police officer released from UHC following downtown incident
UPDATE: 1 person dead following Lumberport house fire
Barbour County community holds candlelight vigil for Marcus Fagons
Bernie Sanders to return to Morgantown for rally
Louis A. Johnson VA Medical center unveils new, five-star community living center