dominic cizauskas
Glenville State forces 7 turnovers, hands Falcons third straight loss
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
UPDATE: Bridgeport Fire Chief provides additional information on fire at Bridgeport businesses
West Virginia Tourism Office releases 2019 fall foliage forecast
Weather
Parents file lawsuit against Mon County Board of Education, others following alleged rape of their son
Weston woman charged with child neglect after failing to find aid
3-year-old twin girls in foster care found dead in hot car
UPDATE: 2 transported and ambulance totaled as a result of police chase in Harrison County
UPDATE: Pennsylvania man arrested after he robs bank, leads deputies on chase from Preston Co. to Pa.
3 Virginia men facing multiple drug charges in Morgantown