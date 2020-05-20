Skip to content
donate meals
Salvation Army plans to reopen thrift stores in Fairmont and Morgantown
Video
2 women charged in Fairmont after deputies find at least 40 packages of heroin mixed with fentanyl in their hotel room
WV Gov. Jim Justice announces additional positives in prison system, unemployment issue resolution, discount at state parks
Video
Woman charged after letting stranger take children to the park without proper clothing in adverse weather conditions
Struggle with unemployment, PUA payments continue after ‘system issue’
Video
Restaurant Road Trip: Quick Bites
Video
DHHR confirms 22 new COVID-19 cases, bringing state total to 1,567
Local restaurants prepare accommodations to reopen indoor seating
Mannington residents continue to make masks for those in need across the country
Video
West Virginia farmers are bringing in nearly 500 hogs from Midwest states to sell
Video
2 individuals charged after police find drugs on their person after finding they allegedly stole a vehicle