Confirmed case total rises to 20 in West Virginia
WVU students waiting on news about spring graduation
WVU to make accommodations for students who cannot return home, need to stay in the dorms and use dining halls
Mon Health opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites
WVU students waiting on news about spring graduation
WVU to make accommodations for students who cannot return home, need to stay in the dorms and use dining halls
Mon Health opens COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites
City of Clarksburg preparing for possible shelter in place
Messy Friday on the way
Downbursts roll through the Mountain State Tuesday
dorms
WVU to make accommodations for students who cannot return home, need to stay in the dorms and use dining halls
Trending Stories
WATCH: WV Gov. Justice announces stay at home order during virtual news briefing on COVID-19
Confirmed case total rises to 20 in West Virginia
Resident of nursing home in Monongalia County tests positive for coronavirus
West Virginia Coronavirus cases up to 16, Gov. Justice’s next address scheduled for Monday morning
Inmate found unresponsive at Central Regional Jail pronounced dead on Saturday
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
Mylan announces production of pills at Morgantown facility that may be useful for Coronavirus patients
UPDATE: Child died at Ruby Memorial as a result of possible abuse, 3 charged as a result
City of Clarksburg preparing for possible shelter in place
Kroger to offer special shopping hours for seniors and at-risk customers