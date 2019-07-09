doubledays

Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Mountaineer Area Robotics hosts STEM demonstration for area youth
Top Stories
Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon receives two ‘Best Of” awards
1 person dead after motorcycle accident in Ritchie County
Renovations nearing completion for WVWC library
Salem University and Genesis Healthcare announce partnership
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Mountaineer Area Robotics hosts STEM demonstration for area youth
Top Stories
Tuscan Sun Spa & Salon receives two ‘Best Of” awards
1 person dead after motorcycle accident in Ritchie County
Renovations nearing completion for WVWC library
Salem University and Genesis Healthcare announce partnership
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEye
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Zip Trip
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
Zip Trip: Explore Hidden Gems in Elkins
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Raleigh County
The Science Behind Fireworks
Parkfest 2019 to be held at Clarksburg Amphitheater
Independence Day events scheduled across north central West Virginia
Keep 12 News
Traffic
Watch
TV Schedule
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Homefinders Plus Dream Kitchen Makeover Contest
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
doubledays
Black Bears take game two versus Auburn
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News