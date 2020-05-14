dr. james malone

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Coronavirus
NCWV Restaurants Open During COVID-19
Top Stories
Upshur County honors Golden Horseshoe award winners with local ceremony
Video
Angel Flight brings PPE to clinics across the mountain state
Video
All Upshur County students to receive EBT benefits during the summer
Video
Road Patrol: Morgantown’s $1M sidewalk project
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Upshur County honors Golden Horseshoe award winners with local ceremony
Video
Top Stories
Angel Flight brings PPE to clinics across the mountain state
Video
All Upshur County students to receive EBT benefits during the summer
Video
Road Patrol: Morgantown’s $1M sidewalk project
Video
Fairmont Senior High School girl’s lacrosse team to host fundraiser for cancer research
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
Masters Report
NFL Draft
Community
Open for Business
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
West Virginia’s Remarkable Women
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Black History Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Healthcare Heroes
Top Stories
StormTracker Science: Island Volcanic Eruption
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
Traffic
Active Contests
Mother’s Day Photo Contest 2020
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open for Business form
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
Search
Search
Search
dr. james malone
Stonerise Healthcare announces expansion of ‘Safe Harbor’ initiative to guard against COVID-19
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
During COVID-19 briefing WV Gov. Justice announces additional testing for minorities, gyms can reopen on May 18
Video
UPDATE confirms 7 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths in West Virginia
2 individuals charged after police find drugs on their person after finding they allegedly stole a vehicle
Fiesta Tableware Company announces layoffs due to COVID-19 pandemic
Man in custody in Fairmont after accidentally firing a pistol at an apartment building with three minors inside
Man in custody after police allegedly find drugs after seeing him asleep in his vehicle with the running lights on
Woman charged in Grafton after she and passengers smoke marijuana in her vehicle with an infant present, deputies say
All Upshur County students to receive EBT benefits during the summer
Video
West Virginia DMV announces titling and registration options for customers
New study says West Virginia has 5th highest percentage of essential workers in U.S.