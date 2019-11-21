Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
New WVSSAC classifications will send Bridgeport to Triple-A starting in 2020
Road Patrol: A road so bad and receiving little attention forces homeowner’s to do it themselves
WVU Adventure program participates in trail maintenance and mountain biking in Monongalia Co.
Local church holds training on community re-entry
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
New WVSSAC classifications will send Bridgeport to Triple-A starting in 2020
Top Stories
Road Patrol: A road so bad and receiving little attention forces homeowner’s to do it themselves
WVU Adventure program participates in trail maintenance and mountain biking in Monongalia Co.
Local church holds training on community re-entry
UHC screenings raising awareness for lung cancer
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Salute Our Troops Photos
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Buy Local
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Home for the Holidays Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
A Salute to Our Troops Photos
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
drainage
Road Patrol: A road so bad and receiving little attention forces homeowner’s to do it themselves
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
New WVSSAC classifications will send Bridgeport to Triple-A starting in 2020
Fairview woman charged in Morgantown for alleged child neglect
Bankrupt West Virginia ski resort sold at auction
Road Patrol: A road so bad and receiving little attention forces homeowner’s to do it themselves
Controversy surrounds LGBTQIA+ themed book at Upshur County Public Library
High speed transportation system could be developed in W.Va.
Bartic says Polar Bears must be disciplined to beat Frankfort
2 Morgantown residents charged following search warrant
Wet weather into the weekend – November 21, 2019
Kellar on successful year one at Glenville State