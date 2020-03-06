Skip to content
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
faternal order of eagles
Bridgeport baseball team receives donation
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Messy Friday on the way
Video
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
3 houses involved in structure fire in Taylor County
Restaurant Road Trip: New steakhouse in Morgantown with locally sourced beef
Video
Seedings, Pairings set for girls basketball state tournament
WVU launches website, phone number for coronavirus resources
Video
Clarksburg Lowe’s employee accused of stealing $6,000+ worth of merchandise from store, giving half away as Christmas gifts
Toland’s 27 and a big second half leads Huskies past Vikings
Video
UPDATE: Details emerge after Former Harrison County Magistrate Tammy Marple is charged with embezzlement
Clarksburg Police investigating missing person situation