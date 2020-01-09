financial stability

Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
47°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Border Report Tour
Top Stories
Morgantown city council passes resolution to resettle refugees
Sheriff appointed to WV Sheriff’s Association board from Marion County
Road Patrol: Residents complain about empty promises and awful road conditions
Marion County law enforcement speaks about seriousness of bomb threats
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Morgantown city council passes resolution to resettle refugees
Top Stories
Sheriff appointed to WV Sheriff’s Association board from Marion County
Road Patrol: Residents complain about empty promises and awful road conditions
Marion County law enforcement speaks about seriousness of bomb threats
All 12 Courtside will bring fans the latest on Big 12 hoops, debuts Thursday on WVIllustrated.com
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
West Virginia Working Women
Senior West Virginians
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Salute Our Troops Photos
CMA Awards
Home for the Holidays
Buy Local
Top Stories
Reported Snowfall Totals for Tuesday’s Winter Storm
Quick Shot of Snow Tuesday
2019: The Warmest Year on Record
May the Force of Weather Be With You
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Remarkable Women Contest
NYE Bash with Davisson Bros & Chris Knight
Home for the Holidays Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
financial stability
Women United of Harrison County hosts social mixer
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Former MTV reality star from Mannington dies at 23
RCB players react to their SportsCenter highlight
Monongalia Co. man arrested for involvement in White Hall motorcycle club stabbing
West Virginia man convicted of filming infant sexual abuse
Skier dies in incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort
AMBER ALERT ISSUED: 2 children taken from Florida heading to West Virginia
Marion County law enforcement speaks about seriousness of bomb threats
Sheriff appointed to WV Sheriff’s Association board from Marion County
Hawkins, Miles combine to outscore Bees; Miles with a play of the year candidate
Detroit man gets federal prison sentence for Mon County heroin sales