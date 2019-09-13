Skip to content
WBOY.com
Clarksburg
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
2 people transported following 2-vehicle accident in East View involving a motorcycle
Top Stories
Flemington Elementary host summer reading challenge party for students
American Red Cross installing smoke detectors for free
Mon Health hosts free diabetes prevention courses
Morgantown Fire Department accepting applications
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
2 people transported following 2-vehicle accident in East View involving a motorcycle
Top Stories
Flemington Elementary host summer reading challenge party for students
American Red Cross installing smoke detectors for free
Mon Health hosts free diabetes prevention courses
Morgantown Fire Department accepting applications
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
The Big Game
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Hispanic Heritage Month
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Roaming West Virginia: Harpers Ferry
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Gaines Diner
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK August 16 – 18
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Mel Robbins Show Contest
WBOY Pro Football Challenge
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
TV Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Flemington Elementary
Flemington Elementary host summer reading challenge party for students
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
2 people transported after 2-vehicle accident involving Doddridge Co. ambulance
Morgantown man in custody after probation officers find drugs during house check
Belington man charged after deputies said he brought meth to home confinement check-in
North Marion at Fairmont Senior Football Highlights Week 3
Deputies searching for wanted man with warrants in Monongalia & Preston counties
Expert shares advice on staying safe during “copperhead season”
Sports
NASA astronaut Dr. Andrew Morgan discusses time on International Space Station
Clarksburg City Council discusses opioid litigation during conference session
Local dentists celebrate 50 years of business