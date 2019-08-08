Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Alderson Broaddus University brings new degree courses to technical colleges in the Mountain State
Top Stories
UPDATE: Restoration of power begins in Marion County but more than 6,000 customers still without power
ROAD PATROL: Preston County residents are concerned about road conditions
United Way introduces 2020 campaign goal at leaders’ breakfast
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Mount Hope area in Upshur County
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Alderson Broaddus University brings new degree courses to technical colleges in the Mountain State
Top Stories
UPDATE: Restoration of power begins in Marion County but more than 6,000 customers still without power
ROAD PATROL: Preston County residents are concerned about road conditions
United Way introduces 2020 campaign goal at leaders’ breakfast
UPDATE: Boil water advisory lifted for Mount Hope area in Upshur County
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Top Stories
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28
Snowbird’s visit to Smithville Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
fruad
Attorney General Morrisey warns consumers of recent spoofing scam
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Spirits high early in camp for South Harrison
UPDATE: Restoration of power begins in Marion County but more than 6,000 customers still without power
WVU football player arrested, charged with reckless driving, fleeing
Upshur County couple accused of keeping 3 children in ‘cage-like structures’ appears in court
2-vehicle accident slows traffic on Route 33 in Lewis County
RESTAURANT ROAD TRIP: FESTIVAL FARE
Monongalia County man leads police on foot chase through heavily-wooded area
UPDATE: West Virginia State police release name of suspect involved in officer shooting in Pocahontas County
3 charged with child neglect after a routine house check, deputies say
Expert shares advice on staying safe during “copperhead season”