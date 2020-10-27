Skip to content
WBOY.com
Fairmont
32°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Your Local Election HQ – 2020 General Election
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Emergencies
Coronavirus
Color-coded School Map
Back to School
West Virginia
National
Politics
Education
Health
Technology
Veterans Voices
Restaurant Road Trip
Road Patrol
Monongalia and Preston
Boil Water Advisory
Washington DC News
Stories Of The Week
Pass or Fail
Top Stories
California man waits months in Oklahoma for kidney transplant put on hold due to COVID-19
Video
Dramatic video shows man falling out of moving SUV onto busy roadway in Lafayette
Video
More than 25 people rescued from human smuggling operation in Texas
Video
American Bikers Aimed Towards Education hosts first Taylor County Toy Run
Video
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
American Bikers Aimed Towards Education hosts first Taylor County Toy Run
Video
Top Stories
WVU Medicine Children’s holds first day of Community Toy Drive for patients
Video
Police search for missing juvenile
Bridgeport COVID controversy: vow renewal or unsanctioned homecoming dance?
Video
Mountaineer Insurance Services spread holiday cheer with a visit from Santa Claus
Video
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Traffic
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
StormTracker 12 Winter Weather Special
Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Masters Report
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Previews
High School Football Highlights
Youth Sports
JARCO Trailer Sales Catch of the Week
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
The Big Game
Black and Gold Today
WV Black Bears
Community
Holiday Experience
WVU Medicine Children’s Month of Miracles
Clear the Shelters
Destination-WV
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Healthcare Heroes Powered by the Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
12 Things You Need To Know
Pledge of Allegiance
Veterans Voices
Buy Local
Zip Trip
WVU Medicine Heart & Vascular Institute
Wild & Wonderful Staycations
2019-2020 Graduation Recognition
Top Stories
A “winter market” in Clarksburg helps eager Christmas shoppers
Video
Prime Coffee Co. is giving back to essential workers, and military personnel this holiday season
Video
Connecting Link help families in Fairmont receive food for Thanksgiving
Video
Only on WBOY.com
Contests
Remarkable Women 2020
Home for the Holidays Contest
Mountaineer Biggest Fan Contest
ProFootball Contest 2020
Contest Winners
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
About Us
Download Our Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
Video Center
TV Schedule
CMA Awards
Get WBOY on Dish & DirecTV
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Search
Search
Search
general
Secretary Warner aims to keep polling places safe from COVID concerns
Video
Absentee ballot requests available online through Wednesday
Video
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Bridgeport COVID controversy: vow renewal or unsanctioned homecoming dance?
Video
Two NCRJ inmates dead, another sent to hospital after possible overdose
Video
WVDE school alert map shows 12 counties in red
Finding ammo becomes a hunt in itself as more hunters find empty shelves the last weekend of rifle season
WV DHHR confirms 1,425 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths on Sunday
Video
Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Year – Championship Round
Video
Live Streaming Video – WBOY
StormTracker 12 Weather Forecast
Video
Federal student loans payments and interest pause to continue into 2021
Facebook overhauling hate speech algorithms to prioritize anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ comments over anti-white