Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
Annual Shack Quack Family Festival held
Top Stories
Salem club hosts women’s pistol clinic
Open House held to showcase new Cool Springs VFD
Kids prepare for school year at Morgantown Mall Back-to-School Fest
Fort New Salem hosts 29th annual dulcimer festival
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
Annual Shack Quack Family Festival held
Top Stories
Salem club hosts women’s pistol clinic
Open House held to showcase new Cool Springs VFD
Kids prepare for school year at Morgantown Mall Back-to-School Fest
Fort New Salem hosts 29th annual dulcimer festival
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Weather Video
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEyes
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
College Signings
WV Black Bears
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
2019 Back to School
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Happy Tales
Top Stories
Rainfall creates issues for local farmers when baling hay
Top Stories
Bridgeport’s city-wide yard sale brings together residents
Roaming West Virginia: Beverly
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for July 26 – 28
Snowbird’s visit to Smithville Elementary School
Only on WBOY.com
Zip Trip
Traffic
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Watch
Keep 12 News
TV Schedule
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DirecTV customers, you no longer have WBOY-TV, click to find out more
Hepatitis
Lewis County Health Department to offer hepatitis A vaccination
Marion County Health Department director speaks on Hepatitis A case
Keep 12 News
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News
Trending Stories
Back to School Bash prepares students for upcoming school year in Monongalia County
Marion County residents remain without power after strong storm hits area
Manchin and Capito announce $910K for health center funding in W.Va.
Monongalia County man admits to his involvement in drug distribution operation
Marion County Prosecuting Attorney dispels internet rumors of violence involving motorcycle clubs
1 woman transported to UHC after tractor trailer strikes pedestrian, 2 cars in Clarksburg
‘Preventative Botox’ rising trend among millennials
WVU football player arrested, charged with reckless driving, fleeing
UPDATE: Search underway for third suspect in Marion County BFS stabbing
1 person transported after vehicle collides into building at Adamston plaza