Skip to content
WBOY
Clarksburg
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Emergencies
Politics
Education
Health
Boil Water Advisory
Road Closures
Road Patrol
Restaurant Road Trip
Monongalia and Preston
West Virginia
Washington DC Bureau
National
Stories Of The Week
Top Stories
West Union man accused of selling methamphetamine out of his apartment
Top Stories
Keeping you safe on the 4th of July
Bike accident leads to death of 10-year-old West Virginia boy
Road Patrol: Hill Run Road in Bridgeport
North Preston Area Watch hosts bad roads meeting at North Preston Senior Center
Local
Barbour
Doddridge
Gilmer
Harrison
Lewis
Marion
Monongalia
Preston
Randolph
Ritchie
Taylor
Tucker
Upshur
Webster
Top Stories
West Union man accused of selling methamphetamine out of his apartment
Top Stories
Keeping you safe on the 4th of July
Road Patrol: Hill Run Road in Bridgeport
North Preston Area Watch hosts bad roads meeting at North Preston Senior Center
West Virginia Teachers take part in Advanced Placement training
Weather
Weather Alerts
7 Day Forecast
Forecast Details
Dog Walking Forecast
Radar
Predictor
Map Center
Snowbird School Closings
StormTracker 12 WeatherEye
Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
High School Sports
High School Scores
High School Football Highlights
Glenville State College Catch of the Week
All Pets Puppy Picks
Honda Athlete of the Week
West Virginia College Sports
WV Black Bears
Video
Community
Calendar
Weekend Outlook
Roaming West Virginia
Zip Trip
Celebrating Volunteers with Miley Legal Group
Half Off Hump Day
Obituaries
Clear the Shelters
Top Stories
12 News WEEKEND OUTLOOK for June 28 – 30
Top Stories
Restaurant Road Trip: Pita My Heart
Country singer Trace Adkins surprises patients at Martinsburg VA medical center
Roaming West Virginia: Fayette County Part 2
Veteran’s home receives repairs thanks to West Virginia business
Traffic
Watch
TV Schedule
Active Contests
Auto Racing Challenge
Homefinders Plus Dream Kitchen Makeover Contest
Jack’s Furniture Center Grill and Chill Contest
About Us
Download Apps
WBOY Alumni
Contact Us
Work For Us
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
hill run road
Road Patrol: Hill Run Road in Bridgeport
Harrison County YMCA hosts open water scuba diving course
WBOY 12 News Facebook Page
WBOY 12News