CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Coal mining may still be a factor for energy production in the future despite the move toward green energy.

Florida-based materials company X-Mat said in a press release that it has created the first-ever 18650 lithium-ion battery using coal and resin-based technology instead of graphite. The battery type is commonly used as a power source for electric vehicles.

X-Mat’s release focused on the shortage of graphite and the fact that using coal could help make materials for battery production more accessible, but for West Virginia coal mines that have been hit hard by the push for green energy, the battery could make coal energy cleaner, since it doesn’t need the coal to burn.

Prototype Coal 18650 Cells (Courtesy: X-Mat)

“We believe that coal can play a major role in mitigating this shortfall,” X-Mat founder Bill Easter said about the graphite shortage, “and it is already being produced in the volumes that would be required.”

Graphite is not commonly mined in the U.S. and currently, China has control over the majority of the world’s supply; the addition of or full switch to coal would allow lithium-ion battery materials to be sourced domestically, and even from West Virginia.

“The demand for lithium-ion batteries is continuing to increase,” said Easter. “Our coal-based material can meet this demand in an eco-friendlier way and would lead to a domestic source for anode material, helping the U.S. reduce reliance on foreign countries for the critical materials needed to support the growing demand for electrification.”

Although the release did not specify exactly how much coal would be used in each battery, the release said that a usual graphite battery uses approximately 114 pounds of graphite per car. For comparison, Bloomberg reported that the energy to charge a Tesla Model S would require burning around 114 pounds of coal.