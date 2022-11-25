CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — It’s almost Cyber Monday. This holiday shopping season, don’t fall victim to online shopping scams.

An AARP-sponsored study by Javelin Strategy & Research found that of consumers who are 50 and older, 29% say they have fallen victim to online shopping scams.

The seniors interest group says that shopping scams usually hook potential victims using a bogus website, mobile app or social media ad, and a Better Business Bureau study found that 40% of online shopping scams that it had received reports about originated from Facebook or Instagram.

AARP shared the following warning signs that what seems like a great online deal may actually be a scam:

Discounts that are more than 55%.

A shoddily-designed website, or one that uses sloppy English. Genuine retailers will put more time into making their websites look professional.

Limited or suspicious contact options, such as only offering a fill-in contact form or having a customer service email through a Yahoo or Gmail account instead of a corporate one.

URLs that have more than just the brand name, or that use unusual domains like .bargain, .app or a foreign domain instead of .com or .net.

It also shared the tips below for protecting yourself online:

Use trusted sites instead of shopping with a search engine.

Use other websites to compare prices if a deal looks too good to be true.

Research unfamiliar products or brands, look at reviews and search for the name with words like “scam” or “complaint.”

Check phone numbers and addresses on store websites to make sure they work, in case you need to contact the seller.

Read delivery, exchange, refund and privacy policies carefully.

Check URLs and app names at least twice for misspellings or other red flags.

Pay by credit card—liability for fraudulent charges on credit cards is usually limited to $50 and some offer 100% purchase protection, whereas debit cards do not.

Never pay by wire transfer, money order or gift card—sellers that ask for those payment types are scammers.

Don’t use sites that require you to download software or enter personal information to access coupons or discount codes.

If you do fall victim to an online retail scam, file a report with the FTC and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and report the business to the BBB Scam Tracker.