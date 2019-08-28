UPDATE: A portion of Shinnston Pike reopens after a 3 vehicle collision

Just after 5:40 a.m. Wednesday morning, emergency crews responded to a three vehicle collision in Harrison County.

911 officials said the accident occurred on Shinnston Pike. According to Harrison County 911 dispatchers, one person was entrapped in one of the vehicles. Both lanes were closed following the collision but crews cleared the area and reopened lanes just after 7:30 a.m.

Spelter Fire Department, Lumberport Fire Department, and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

