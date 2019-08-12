‘Clear the Shelters’ in Harrison County by giving a pet a loving home

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va. – If you’ve been considering adopting a pet, this weekend may be the perfect opportunity.

WBOY is teaming up with local animal shelters for National Clear the Shelters pet adoption day.

“The main thing with adopting is you’re actually saving two lives. You’re saving the life of the animal you’re adopting and taking home but you’re also providing us a space to take in another animal from a possible euthanasia,” said Harrison County Humane Society Director Frankie Dennison.

On Saturday all pets at the Harrison County Humane Society will offer waived or reduced adoption cost.

“They are so thankful the animals just love it and they know and just show their appreciation to you,” said Dennison.

The adoption event runs from 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

“The biggest thing is to just come in and look around. We also try to talk to people about what type of animal would fit their lifestyle.”

The ultimate goal of the event is to help as many animals as possible find their perfect match.

“We have dogs of all sizes and all shapes. All of them are already spayed and neutered, have all of their vaccines and are ready to go.”

Since 2015, Clear the Shelters effort has resulted in more than 256,000 total pet adoptions across the nation.

“We have a ton of cats and kittens,” said Dennison. “We have some adult cats that are so amazing we can’t understand why they are not being adopted, so this is another way for them to be seen. We have so many kittens right now because it is kitten season.”