1 airlifted after motorcycle accident in Harrison County

by: Allen Clayton

Posted: / Updated:

CRAIGMOOR, W.Va. – One person was flown by Healthnet Sunday evening after a single motorcycle accident on Barbour Pike in Craigmoor.

Nutter Fort and Stonewood Volunteer Fire Departments responded, as well as Anmoore EMS and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.  

The patient was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, according to Harrison County 911.  There is no word on that person’s condition at this time.  

Harrison County 911 said West Virginia State Police will be investigating the cause of the accident.

