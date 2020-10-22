1 bicyclist transported to UHC after being hit by a vehicle in Harrison County

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. – One bicyclist was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Lumberport on Thursday evening.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to a vehicle accident involving a bicyclist at approximately 5:22 p.m. on Haywood Road.

Harrison County EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberport Fire Department, and Shinnston Fire Department responded to the scene.

At this time there is no info as to the extent of injuries. Stay with 12 News as we will update this story as more information becomes available.

