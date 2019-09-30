1 dead after domestic altercation in Preston County

ALBRIGHT, W.Va. – A man is dead after a shooting on Friday in Preston County, according to the Preston County Sheriff’s office.

Officials said that the Preston County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police were alerted to Woolen Mills Road near Albright on reports of a shooting from a domestic altercation.

William Elwood French III, 43, was pronounced dead as a result of the shooting, according to the Sheriff’s office.

Officials said that the shooting is still under investigation and no charges have been filed. The shooting could have been self-defense, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The Preston County Prosecuting Attorney will take over the case once the investigation has been completed.

Stay with 12 News as we continue to provide you with the most updated information as it becomes available.