1 flown to Ruby after motorcycle accident in Harrison County

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. – One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a motorcycle accident in Harrison County.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to Mount Clare Road on reports of an accident around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

At this time, there are no reports on the extent of the individual’s injuries.

The Harrison Co. EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mount Clare Fire Department all responded to the scene.

