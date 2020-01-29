1 in critical condition after car collapses on them in Taylor County

RIVER RUN ROAD, W.Va. – One person was transported to UHC after a vehicle collapsed on them Tuesday night.

According to officials with the Harrison County 911 Center, first responders were alerted to an entrapment situation at approximately 6:57 p.m. on River Run Road.

Boothsville, Grafton and Valley Fire Departments all responded to the scene and State Police is investigating.

The person is said to be in critical condition but there is no word on what caused this accident.

