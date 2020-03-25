1 Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center employee tested positive for COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. One Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Chief of Public Affairs and Community Relations Service at the Center, Wesley Walls.

Walls explained that on March 24, 2020, the person tested positive for the virus. In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employee’s status, the individual is currently in home isolation, to stop further risk of transmission to other patients and staff. Due to privacy concerns, Walls explained, the center cannot release any information about the person who was infected.

To date, according to Walls, the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center has not encountered any Veterans who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“The VA is screening Veterans and staff who present with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection. Per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection are immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others,” Walls explained in the release.

Veterans and staff are being encouraged to take “everyday preventive actions” to avoid being exposed to the virus, such as:

Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Stay home if one is sick or becoming sick.

Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Those have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

The Federal Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) announced a press release on how facilities will be implementing safeguards to protect nursing home and spinal cord injury patients, which can be viewed by clicking here.

The Federal VA also released more information for veterans and their families that are concerned about their health, which can be viewed here.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to cover this developing story.