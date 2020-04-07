1 male injured in shooting incident in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One male has been shot as a result of a shooting incident that happened on Duff Avenue in Clarksburg, on April 6.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a shooting at approximately 10:57 p.m. on Monday night.

Clarksburg Police and Fire Departments both responded to the scene, as well as Harrison County EMS.

There has been no report as to what prompted the shooting or the extent of the injuries at this time.

Trending Stories