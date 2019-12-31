1 man dead after accident in Barbour County

Phillipi, W.V.a. – One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said that the accident occurred on route 250 south at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a single-vehicle rolled and caused the male to be ejected. The male; whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Barbour County Sheriffs Department, West Virginia State Police, Belington Fire Department and the Philippi Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of this accident.

