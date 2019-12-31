1 man dead after accident in Barbour County

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
AUTO ACCIDENT_1539270570429.jpg.jpg

Phillipi, W.V.a. – One man is dead after a single-vehicle accident in Barbour County.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said that the accident occurred on route 250 south at approximately 7:15 a.m. Tuesday.

According to officials, a single-vehicle rolled and caused the male to be ejected. The male; whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Barbour County Sheriffs Department, West Virginia State Police, Belington Fire Department and the Philippi Fire Department all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause of this accident. 

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide the latest updates as they become available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Nominate a remarkable women
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories