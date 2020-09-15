1 man transported to Ruby Memorial after shooting incident on Beech Street

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – One man was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital after being wounded in a shooting incident on Beech Street in Fairmont early Tuesday morning.

According to a release from the Fairmont Police Department, responders were alerted to reports of a gunshot wound around 3 a.m. It was then that the man was taken to the hospital.

There is no word as to the extent of the man’s injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and officers said that no additional information will be released at this time.