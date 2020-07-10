1 northbound lane of I-79 shut down due to incident involving a tractor trailer

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – An incident involving a tractor trailer has caused the shutdown of one northbound lane of traffic on I-79.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the tractor trailer hydroplaned off the road, near mile marker 130, due to rain. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The Division of Highways, West Virginia State Police, Marion County Sheriff, White Hall Police Department and the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the scene.

The right northbound lane is shut down at this time to allow crews to clear the scene.