1 person detained after ambulance crashes into UHC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A person has been detained after an ambulance was stolen and crashed into the United Hospital Center Friday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at approximately 10:08 p.m. to the scene of an ambulance that had been stolen and then drove into the building.

There is no information on if any injuries have been reported at this time. The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide coverage on this developing story.