Snowbird School Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

1 person detained after ambulance crashes into UHC

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
Ambulance_1510856675707-794298030.jpg

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A person has been detained after an ambulance was stolen and crashed into the United Hospital Center Friday night.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted at approximately 10:08 p.m. to the scene of an ambulance that had been stolen and then drove into the building.

There is no information on if any injuries have been reported at this time. The Bridgeport Police Department is investigating the incident.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide coverage on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories