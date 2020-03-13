1 person flown to hospital after two-vehicle accident in Harrison County

CRAIGMOOR, W.Va. – One person has been flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Buckhannon Pike near Craigmoor.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a vehicle accident with injury at approximately 6:24 p.m. Friday evening.





The Nutter Fort and Stonewood, Anmoore EMS, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police all responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on what caused this accident or the full extent of those injured.

Stay with 12 News as we will continue to provide you with the most up-to-date information about this developing story.