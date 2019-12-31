1 person flown to hospital following vehicle accident Monday afternoon in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON – W.Va. One person was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital following a vehicle accident yesterday in Upshur County.

According officials, the accident happened at 2:51 on Rt. 33 at the Brushy Fork Intersection near Buckhannon.

Officials said that a 2020 Freightliner Tractor Trailer driven by Clarence Stabler, 55, of Swansea, South Carolina, ran the red light at the intersection and struck a red Chevy TrailBlazer.

According to officials, 4 other passengers were in the truck, but did not receive treatment.

There is no word at this time on the driver’s condition.

Stabler was issued a citation for failure to yield and failure to maintain control.

