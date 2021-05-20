1 person flown to hospital following vehicle rollover in Webster County

COWEN, W.Va. – On Thursday night, one person was flown to the hospital as a result of a vehicle rollover, according to Webster County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies told 12 News that the accident happened on Webster Road in Cowen just after 10:00 p.m.

Officials explained that the cause of the accident was due to mechanical issues with the vehicle.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time. No passengers were reported.

Webster County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the accident.

Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.