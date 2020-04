Fairmont, W. Va- A motorcycle accident in Marion County results in one person being flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

According to a 911 official, emergency crews were alerted of the accident just before 3:58 A.M. on Pleasant Valley Road.

The Fairmont Police department and Fairmont Fire Department responded to the scene along with Marion County EMS.

The extent of the person’s injuries are unknown at this time.

